Tamil Nadu Elections: All Eyes on Kamal Haasan

The camapigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has gathered steam by the day. Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan is contesting from MNM (Makkal Nidhi Mayam) party. Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan and actress niece Suhasini have been canvassing extensively on behalf of the actor.



Both the actors, who commenced their canvassing from Sunday morning, were seen engaged in some brisk election activities. A video of the two dancing in the middle of the street with their supporters has already gone viral on social media.



Kamal Haasan is contestingfrom the South Coimbatore assembly constituency. Akshara and Suhasini were seen dancing together during their election canvassing in this constituency. Akshara has been participating in election canvassing with her father for the past few days. On the last day of public canvassing, Suhasini also joined Kamal's supporters in canvassing activities.

Suhasini's name is present in the list of star campaigners who are supposed to canvass and hence the actress was seen appealing to the voters to vote for the "Battery torch" sign.

The elections will be held on April 6 in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan, who has established his own party, has made many of his candidates contest from different constituencies. The actor himself is contesting the election and this has aroused the curiosity of people. It now remains to be seen if Suhasini's charm works in Kamal's favour.