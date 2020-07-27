Tamil Nadu remembers A P J Abdul Kalam

All across the southern state, A P J Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), a renowned scientist and the 11th President of India between 2002-2007 was remembered on his fifth death anniversary.

The regional media was full of photographs of people from all walks of life, garlanding his portrait, maintaining social protocol despite being many in number and distributing 'Kabasura' water containing medical properties.

Politicians, cutting across parties, remembered his glorious tenure as head of India's best scientific organizations and his unparalleled approach as the 'People's President' during his tenure.