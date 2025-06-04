Tamil Nadu Weaver Makes Ultimate Sacrifice While Rescuing Children From River

A selfless act of courage turned tragic in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district when a 60-year-old textile worker lost his life while successfully rescuing two children from the swift currents of the Tamirabharani river. The incident has highlighted both the heroic nature of ordinary citizens and the devastating personal cost of such brave interventions.

Peter, a weaver from Kulitharai village, encountered the life-threatening situation while reportedly traveling to his workplace. Upon witnessing two children struggling against the river's powerful current and facing imminent drowning, he immediately abandoned his own safety to attempt their rescue.

Without hesitation, Peter plunged into the turbulent waters to reach the distressed children. His quick thinking and physical courage proved successful in pulling both young victims to safety, preventing what could have been a double tragedy. However, during the rescue operation, Peter himself became trapped by the river's dangerous currents and disappeared beneath the surface.

Emergency responders from the Kulitharari Fire and Rescue department were promptly notified of the incident and mobilized a comprehensive search operation upon arriving at the scene. After conducting an extensive river search lasting several hours, the rescue team successfully located and recovered Peter's body from the water.

The tragic loss has left Peter's family, including his son and daughter, facing an uncertain future without their father, who served as the household's primary income source. The family now confronts both emotional grief and financial hardship following the loss of their breadwinner.

Recognizing Peter's extraordinary sacrifice, the Kulitharai community has rallied to support his bereaved family members. Local residents have initiated appeals to government authorities, requesting official compensation for the family's loss. Specifically, community members are advocating for the provision of government employment for Peter's son as formal recognition of his father's heroic deed.

The incident recalls similar acts of bravery, including a recent Chennai rescue where a motorcyclist named Kannan saved a Class 3 student from electrocution on a flooded street. Despite receiving electric shocks himself, Kannan successfully pulled the young boy from dangerous floodwaters near a damaged power junction, demonstrating the recurring theme of ordinary citizens risking their lives for others' safety.