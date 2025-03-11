Tapasi Mondal becomes fifth BJP MLA to Join TMC while retaining official BJP status

Kolkata: Tapasi Mondal, the BJP legislator from the Haldia Assembly constituency in East Midnapore, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, becoming the fifth MLA to switch sides while still being officially recorded as a BJP legislator in the state Assembly.

With Mondal’s defection, the BJP’s effective strength in the West Bengal assembly has dropped to 65. However, on paper, the party still holds 70 seats, as these five MLAs continue to be listed as BJP legislators.

The other four MLAs in this category are Mukul Roy (Krishnanagar Uttar, Nadia), Tanmay Ghosh (Bishnupur, Bankura), Harakali Protiher (Katulpur, Bankura), and Suman Kanjilal (Alipurduar).

Barring Roy, who is bedridden and undergoing continuous medical treatment, the remaining three actively participate in Assembly proceedings as TMC members.

All five defectors have cited similar reasons for leaving the BJP -- discomfort with the party’s "divisive" politics and a desire to contribute to West Bengal’s development under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP, however, has questioned their political credibility. The party argues that if these MLAs were truly disillusioned with the BJP, they should have formally resigned instead of continuing under the BJP label.

Additionally, the saffron camp challenges why, if they were confident in TMC’s popularity, they did not resign and seek re-election on a TMC ticket.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed Mondal’s defection was anticipated.

“Recently, the party decided that no sitting MLA could also serve as a district president in an election year. Realizing she would lose her post as district president, she chose to switch to TMC,” Adhikari said.

Tapasi Mondal on Monday reached the Assembly, but from there, she went to the Trinamool Bhavan, the ruling party’s state headquarters, and joined the party.

Senior Trinamool leader and state Power Minister Arup Biswas welcomed her to the party by handing her over the party flag.

After joining the Trinamool, Mondal told media persons that her decision was prompted by her inability to adjust to the "culture of divisive politics" that the BJP is allegedly promoting in West Bengal.