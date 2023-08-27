Tata Steel, AEL bag CII awards

Dhenkanal: TATA Steel Meramandali (TSM) received Certificate of Appreciation at the CII Safety Health and Environment (SHE) Excellence Awards 2022-23 in the category of large-scale manufacturing sector in the eastern region.

The award was presented during the 17th Safety Symposium and Exposition, a two-day event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Eastern Region, in Kolkata recently.TSM was given the Certificate of Appreciation Award for its commitment towards fostering a safe and sustainable work environment.

Angul Energy Limited (AEL) was adjudged winner of SHE Awards in the category of Medium Scale Manufacturing sector. Agam Kumar, Chief Safety, TSM; Upendra Prasad Yadav, Head Workplace Safety, TSM; Dinesh Parwal, Divisional Manager, AEL and others received the award on behalf of TSM and AEL.

The objective of the symposium was to deliberate on how Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) professionals can currently drive cultural change, expand cross-functional collaboration, bring forth their value creation for a better Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) management of the organisations aligning with the overall goals of delivering superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performances.