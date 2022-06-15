TATA Steel organises blood donation camp

Dhenkanal: Tata Steel Meramandali organised a voluntary blood donation camp in association with Dhenkanal Blood Bank, Sambad Odisha and Occupational Health center team of Tata Steel Meramandali at plant site in Narendrapur on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

237 units of blood was collected on the occasion. Employees, family members and well-wishers of the company donated the blood senior leadership of Tata Steel Shailesh Verma, MD Angul Energy Limited Sandip Dhir, Chief of Safety and other senior officers participated on the occasion.