TCS Announces Salary Hikes of 4.5% to 7% for Most Employees in September 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will increase salaries by 4.5% to 7% for most employees starting September 2025. Top performers may get over 10% raises amid rising attrition.

TCS, India’s biggest IT company, is giving most employees a salary raise of 4.5% to 7%. The raise starts in September 2025. Letters were sent on September 1.

Top performers will get more than 10% increase.

The raise was delayed for months because of unclear economic conditions. Earlier, employee questions about pay went unanswered.

TCS has more people leaving their jobs. From April to June 2025, the rate of people leaving rose to 13.8%, higher than the company’s comfort level of 13%.

TCS is working to reduce this.

