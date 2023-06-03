Breaking News: TDP president Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening

New Delhi: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. The BJP national president J P Nadda was also present at the meeting.

It is reliably learnt that the BJP is keen to have either an alliance or some understanding with TDP in regard to the elections in Telangana. It is said that the BJP national leaders feel that TDP can influence and be a deciding factor in at least 20-25 seats.

The issue of possible alliance or some informal understanding in Andhra Pradesh too is not ruled out. The meeting is still on.

Sources said that it was BJP which had asked Naidu to come to Delhi for talks. Amit Shah is also likely to seek the support of TDP in regard to the Delhi ordinance.