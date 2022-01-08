Teacher From Kerala Is Guiding Students Down To The Path Of Creativity

Sunil Paul, a Kannur native who graduated first in his MTech class in robotics from SRM University in Chennai turned down many attractive employment offers from abroad for the sake of many students. Instead, he chose to work with young brains to generate fresh ideas by giving them practical experience. He chose to be a teacher and started his own business with the help of his students.

Sunil explained that he is from a small Kannur village. Learning robotics was beyond my wildest dreams when he started college. He was engaged in mending electrical devices and decided to pursue mechanical engineering as a BTech after finishing high school. For his master's degree, he chose robotics. His professors offered him research possibilities in other countries, but he chose to stay at home and teach. He discovered that his pupils required more exposure while teaching at Vimal Jyothi Engineering College, so he began taking them to outside activities and competitions. He went on to say that there have been times when schoolchildren have outperformed college students in competitions. Later, he left his work as a lecturer and relocated to Kochi's Choice School, where he established an innovation and design lab.

Students in Class V and up are given at least one session every week to work on their creative thinking. During a week, a select group of students from Classes III and IV would attend lab sessions. In a robotics competition held in China, the children he mentored won prizes. Gradually, students from all over the world began to attend his workshops. His teaching approaches became well-known. With the help of his pupils, he eventually founded the 'Srishti Robots' robotics company in Pathadipalam, Kochi. He began working at Muthoot Engineering College in Ernakulam in 2014, where he founded the Muthoot Innovation Center. He noticed that many younger children had the same level of knowledge and skill as engineering students and began training them as well.

Sunil and his students constructed robots that assisted the frontline troops in the Covid wards. These robots were in charge of delivering food to the patients. They are now working on technologies that will detect those with criminal records and prevent them from attending public gatherings.