Team I.N.D.I.A postpones logo unveiling due to internal differences at Mumbai Meet

The internal differences between different parties in the conglomeration called I.N.D.I.A seems to have come to fore again and there has been no unanimity in regard to the design of he logo.

Following this, the team I.N.DI.A has decided to postpone the unveiling of joint logo for the National Opposition bloc according to the organizers.

Though the host, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Congress’ Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar who briefed reporters said that the logo launch has been postponed for now, insiders say that many of the 28 opposition parties were not happy with the designs that were proposed.

Sources in the Maha Vikas Aghadi revealed that there was lack of unanimity as some members have reportedly expressed reservations on various aspects of the logo design, including the colour combination, size, etc. which would now be considered by all the parties.

However Raut defended saying that some leaders of the 28 Opposition parties had certain suggestions which would need to be taken into account before finalising the logo. It may take a day or so more he said. The issue in any case needs to be resolved soon as NDA government has given yet another indication of its intention to go in for one nation one election concept by appointing a committee led by former President of India Ramnath Kovind to explore the possibility. I.N.D.I.A members feel that they need to be ready to meet any situation if NDA succeeds in pushing the bill in Parliament during the brief 5 day session from September 18.

Once approved and cleared by all, the planned INDIA logo is likely to be displayed alongside the various political parties names and election symbols during the Lok Sabha campaign to enable the voters identify the combined Opposition parties' joint official candidate for the respective constituency.