Teenaged boy drown at Juhu Beach during Ganpati immersion

A 16-year-old boy drowned off the Juhu Beach during the immersions of Lord Ganesha idols here on Thursday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said
Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy drowned off the Juhu Beach during the immersions of Lord Ganesha idols here on Thursday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said
The incident occurred around 4.15 p.m. when the body of the boy – later identified as Hasan Y. Shaikh – was removed from the Arabian Sea waters by a member of Drishti Lifeguards.
He was rushed to the R. N. Cooper Hospital nearby and pronounced dead on admission by AMO Dr. Devidas Walke.
The Mumbai Police are probing the incident and further details are awaited on the tragedy.
Meanwhile, thousands of gigantic, big, medium and small idols of Lord Ganesha started in the morning for the immersion ceremonies on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the end of the 10-day long Ganeshotsav. The immersions are being carried out in the Arabian Sea, creeks, beaches, artificial ponds, lakes, wells and other water bodies in Mumbai and all over the state.