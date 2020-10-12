Tejas Express Services to be resumed in two routes from October 17 with coronavirus regulations

IRCTC Tejas Express: After the seven long months of halt, the Indian Railways has given a nod for the IRCTC to resume private Tejas Express train services from 17 October 2020 between Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi. As per the Indian Railway, the Tejas Express services will provide an additional halt at Andheri in Mumbai. On the other hand, the date for the resumption of the operations of IRCTC's third corporate train- Kashi Mahakal Humsafar Express, is yet to be announced.

To ensure social distancing, the IRCTC took precautions making every alternate seat on Tejas Express to be vacant. It also noted that the passengers will be thermally screened before entering the coach and will be provided a "COVID-19 protection kit" which contain one face shield, a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face mask, and also a pair of gloves.

The IRCTC that claimed that the train coaches will be disinfected at regular intervals has said that the train staff would disinfect the luggage and baggage of travellers. The authorities have made mandatory that the Tejas Express passengers to install the Arogya Setu mobile app on their phones and should be shown as and when demanded by officials.

Meanwhile, the Tejas Express employees were trained to manage operations and providing of operations to the public according to the new norms amidst pandemic.

