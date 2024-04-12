Tejashwi should answer about 118 massacres which took place during Lalu, Rabri govts: Neeraj Kumar

Patna: JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday said that the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav should answer about the 118 massacres which took place during the Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi governments in Bihar.

“Who were the culprits responsible for 118 massacres which took place during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi governments? The Dalit, backward caste and others were brutally killed in these massacres. Who gave them the political protection?” Kumar said.

Neeraj Kumar said that during the Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi governments from 1990 to 2005, the number of massacres such as Laxmanpur Bathe, Senari, Bathani Tola, Usri Bazar, Rampur Chauram, Bhimapur, Shankar Bigha and others took place in districts of Bhojpur and Jahanabad.

Responding to Kumar’s allegations, the RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said that the JD-U leaders have no moral right to talk about crime.

“I want to ask them who dissolved the commission which was formed for the identification of criminals. After Nitish Kumar came to power in 2005, he dissolved that commission. They should NCRB see data from 2005 to 2020 to know about the rise in the crime in Bihar which has taken place under Nitish government,” he said.