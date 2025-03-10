Live
Just In
Temple Caste Discrimination Case Prompts Rights Commission Investigation
Kerala State Human Rights Commission initiates investigation into alleged caste discrimination at Thrissur temple after Ezhava community member was reassigned from ritual duties following objections from priests.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has launched an official investigation into alleged caste-based discrimination at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur. Taking action on its own initiative, the Commission has instructed both the Cochin Devaswom Commissioner and the temple's Executive Officer to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit their findings within two weeks.
At the center of the controversy is Balu, a member of the Ezhava community (classified as Other Backward Class in Kerala), who was appointed as 'Kazhakam' staff after successfully passing the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board examination. His duties initially included ritual-related responsibilities such as crafting garlands for temple ceremonies.
However, after the temple's tantris (priests) raised objections to his appointment, Balu was transferred to administrative duties. Reports indicate that the priests had boycotted temple ceremonies in protest since his appointment, leading management to assign someone from the Pisharody community to perform the rituals instead.
CK Gopi, Chairman of the Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Board, has assured that appropriate action will be taken if the investigation confirms the allegations of caste discrimination. He noted that Balu, currently on leave, would be asked to provide a written statement regarding any challenges he encountered in his position. The Devaswom Board has scheduled a meeting next week to discuss Balu's potential reinstatement and address the situation.