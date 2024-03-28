Tensions Rise As Lalu Yadav Offers Congress Nine Seats In Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav is reportedly offering its INDIA bloc partner Congress nine seats in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed allocation would potentially allow the Congress to contest Kishanganj, Katihar, Sasaram, Patna Sahib, Betia, Muzzaffarpur, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, and either Madhepura or Supaul seats in the state, sources revealed. However, they caution that the grand old party should carefully deliberate upon the proposition and scrutinize the offer document as certain conditions apply.

As per the proposal and accompanying conditions laid out by the former Bihar Chief Minister, in exchange for the nine seats offered in Bihar, the Congress would be required to allocate two seats to the RJD in neighbouring Jharkhand. The RJD has expressed its interest in contesting the Chatra and Palamu seats in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-governed state.

Failure to accept the quid-pro-quo offer could potentially limit the Congress to securing only six to seven seats in Bihar. Moreover, tensions have escalated between the two parties due to what the Congress perceives as the RJD's unilateral distribution of tickets, which has caused rifts within the alliance.

Despite ongoing disagreements, the RJD has proceeded with declaring candidates and distributing party tickets in Bihar, further complicating the seat-sharing negotiations. Notably, the allocation of the Purnia Lok Sabha seat became a point of contention, as the Congress desired the seat for Pappu Yadav, yet the RJD swiftly fielded Bheema Bharti as its candidate.

The growing divide between the Congress and the RJD has intensified over time, particularly concerning disagreements over ticket distribution. Issues such as the RJD allocating a ticket to Abhay Kushwaha from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat have strained relations further, with the RJD accusing the Congress of not reciprocating preferred seat allocations for better coordination.

Amidst these internal conflicts, the Mahagathbandhan allies have struggled to reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements for key constituencies like Aurangabad, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnia, and Siwan.

With Lok Sabha elections for Bihar's 40 seats scheduled across seven phases from April 19 to June 1, followed by vote counting on June 4, the urgency to resolve these disputes and strengthen the alliance's electoral prospects becomes increasingly pressing.