Terror outfits from Syria, Iran active in state 

New Delhi: With Islamic State and its various manifestations spreading base in 12 Indian states in recent years, the Sunni jihadists' group is now "most active" in these states across the country.

Apart from southern states like Telangana, Kerala, AP, Karnataka and TN -- where the Iran and Syria-based terrorist outfit penetrated years ago -- investigating agencies have found their links in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and J&K as well. The Islamic State or ISIS, which has taken control over much of Syria and Iraq since 2014 and has branches in countries like Bangladesh, Mali, Somalia, and Egypt and links with other terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Qaeda, is using various social media platforms to propagate its ideology in India. Many instances of individuals from different states joining the group have come to the notice of the central and state security agencies.

The information on IS was provided by Minister of State of Home G Kishan Reddy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe's Unstarred Question. The minister said: "The cyberspace is being closely watched by Indian agencies and action taken as per the law." Reddy said that probes by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that the IS is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in Telangana, Kerala, AP, Karnataka and TN. It has arrested 122 accused, he replied. Asked whether the government has information on how these group members are funded and whether they are getting any foreign funding for terror activities, he replied in the positive. MHA officials indicated the role of Pakistan in such activities. In August 2014, the US and Iran started a campaign to conduct airstrikes on ISIS targets in Iraq. IANS