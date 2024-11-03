Terrorist killed, 4 security personnel injured in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed and four security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in the Khanyar area here on Saturday morning, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, the official said. During the operation, a fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up and thick grey smoke was seen billowing in the sky.