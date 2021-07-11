Thaawarchand Gehlot takes oath as 19th Governor of Karnataka

Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered him the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing Governor Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the state government.

The 73-year old Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the centre, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha before assuming the new role in the southern state.