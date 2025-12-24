Thackeray Cousins Reunite For Maharashtra Civic Polls, Alliance Triggers Sharp Political Reactions

After years of political separation, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have come together to form an electoral alliance for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, a move that has drawn wide-ranging reactions across the political spectrum. The announcement was made at a high-profile event in Mumbai, where the leaders confirmed that Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will jointly contest civic polls in Mumbai, Nashik and several other cities across the state, with elections scheduled for January 15.

Raj Thackeray formally declared the alliance, stating that Mumbai’s next mayor would be a Marathi leader from the combined Sena (UBT)-MNS front. The reunion, described by supporters as long-awaited, was positioned as a significant moment in Maharashtra politics, especially for voters who had hoped to see the Thackeray family reunited on the political stage.

The alliance, however, was met with sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the excitement around the pact, comparing the buzz to an unlikely reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine. He argued that both parties had lost public trust and claimed the tie-up would not affect the ruling Mahayuti’s prospects in the civic elections, asserting that voters would once again back the BJP-led alliance based on its development record.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also questioned the motives behind the reunion, alleging that the cousins had joined forces purely for political power and lacked a clear vision for Mumbai’s future. He further remarked that parties which had moved away from Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology had already faced electoral setbacks in recent contests.

In contrast, leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomed the alliance enthusiastically. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the atmosphere as charged with optimism, calling the moment historic and suggesting it could reshape governance in Mumbai and Maharashtra. She said the two leaders standing together reflected public sentiment and promised to focus on people-centric issues during the campaign.

The Congress adopted a measured tone, with senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar reiterating the party’s commitment to the Mahavikas Aghadi and the INDIA bloc while welcoming any understanding between the Thackerays in Mumbai. He clarified that while Congress wished the cousins well, its political alignment and long-standing stance regarding MNS remained unchanged.

The reunion of the Thackeray cousins has thus emerged as a defining development ahead of Maharashtra’s civic elections, setting the stage for an intense political contest marked by sharp contrasts in narrative, strategy and public expectations.