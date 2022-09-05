Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday and discussed the party's future as well as the upcoming AICC president polls, sources said.

The meeting comes amid both leaders being seen as prospective contenders for the post of AICC president.

Sources said the two leaders discussed the party's future going ahead as well as the upcoming polls for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president during their meeting that lasted for about half-an-hour.



Gehlot last week had sought to play down reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress president's post and said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

Tharoor has said he would decide whether to throw his hat in the ring for the Congress president polls only after the election notification comes out.

Both Gehlot and Tharoor were present at the party's 'Mehengai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.



Speaking at the rally, Gehlot said, "The people in the BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy."



"The situation of the entire country is very concerning, the Constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. Modi has forgotten the things he had said during UPA rule," he said.



"The credibility of Gandhis is highest and even more than yours (Modi's), as no one in the Gandhi family has held any position in the government including being the prime minister," he said.



Gehlot said there is an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country and thus the need for uniting people, and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.



Later, in a tweet, Tharoor hailed Rahul Gandhi's "strong speech" at the party's rally here and noted that huge crowds thronged the Ramlila Maidan for it.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17.

The results will be out on October 19.

Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred which he said will benefit India's enemies, as the party tried to corner the central government over the price rise issue with a massive rally here.

Launching an all-out attack on the government at the rally, the former Congress chief alleged since the BJP government has come, there is pressure on institutions such as the media, judiciary, and Election Commission, and the government is undermining them.

Praising Gandhi, Tharoor tweeted, "A strong speech by Rahul Gandhi at Congress 'Mehengai Par Halla Bol rally' roused the huge crowds thronging the Ram Lila Maidan.

Slogans of "Make Rahul Gandhi INC president" rent the air on Sunday as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan here to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment.

Many party workers, who came to attend the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally, put up banners demanding Rahul to once again lead the party.

The rally also saw the presence of women, children and the elderly who braved the scorching heat and participated in the gathering to register their protest against "skyrocketing" prices of essential commodities.

As soon as Gandhi came on the dias, the crowd gave him a standing ovation and raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad".

"Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president," Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, said.



Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August 2019.

Rahul and a host of senior leaders of the party addressed the rally.

Party workers from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, were in attendance.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

Sumit Meena, who came from Rajasthan, said Rahul Gandhi can lead the party as well as the country.



"Not only the Congress, Rahul Gandhi can also lead the country. He is the only leader who talks about real issues like 'mehangai' (price rise) or unemployment. He should be made the party chief," he said.



Ramlila Maidan was packed with Congress supporters and workers who came from different parts of the country to listen to their leader.



People jostled at entry gates to get inside the venue.



Some men, who came in a group from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan wearing traditional turbans, danced to the tunes of patriotic songs.



Songs talking about inflation like "Mehangai Dayan Khaye Jat Hai" were also played at the venue.



Meanwhile, people picked various ways to register their protest against inflation and unemployment.



Some sat on streets around Ramlila Maidan, wearing Congress T-shirts and hats with the slogan of "Halla bol against Mehangai" written on them, while some reached the venue barefoot.



"The situation (of inflation) is such that I cannot even afford a pair of shoes, that is why I came here barefoot," Shalini, who came from Madhya Pradesh, said.



Mohammad Sajid sat in the middle of the road wearing the Congress T-shirt and hat.



"I am happy because this rally talks about ending inflation and defeating the Modi government which is the root cause of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Rahul ji is my brother and he will rule the country and take it to new heights," he said.

Stalls selling tea, fried snacks, shoe polish, stoles with Congress party symbol, ice cream, among others, were set up around Ramlila Maidan.

People were also seen taking pictures with Rahul Gandhi's posters.



Gandhi on Sunday accused him of weakening the country by spreading "fear and hatred" and said the opposition parties will together defeat the BJP-RSS ideology that ''divides" the country.

Since the BJP government has come to power, there is pressure on institutions such as the media, judiciary, and Election Commission, and the government is undermining them, Gandhi alleged as the Congress party stepped up its offensive against the Modi dispensation.

The massive 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, intended to corner the government over price rise and unemployment as well as to galvanise the party's rank and file, also saw Congress workers who gathered here from across the country raising slogans for Rahul Gandhi to take over the party leadership once again.



"This is a battle of ideologies, and the Congress ideology and all other opposition parties will together defeat the BJP and RSS ideology," Gandhi said.

In his no-holds-barred attack on the prime minister, the Congress leader said while Modi wants to "benefit big businessmen by dividing the country", the Congress ideology stands for providing equal benefits to all, especially the poor and the downtrodden.

"Narendra Modi is taking India backwards. Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred and fear. This will benefit the country's enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear is spread in India, the more it will be weakened," Gandhi said.



He alleged Modi was working 24 hours to benefit two big industrialists, who, in turn, were working for the prime minister.



"On one side there is control over the media and on the other, there is control over the prime minister," he alleged.



"I can guarantee that Narendra Modi cannot be the prime minister without these two big industrialists and neither can he be the PM without the media's support.



India's institutions - be it the media, the judiciary, Election Commission - all are being attacked and undermined by the government and there is pressure on them," he alleged.



Under PM Modi, he said, two Indias are being created, one which belongs to the poor where no dream could be accomplished, and the other of a few big businessmen where every dream can be achieved.



Talking about his questioning in the National Herald case, Gandhi alleged, "Anyone be it activists or opposition leaders are attacked when they criticise this government.



"I was made to sit for 55 hrs at the ED office but want to tell the PM, I am not scared of your ED (Enforcement Directorate) even if you make me sit for 500 hours."



The ruling BJP mocked the Congress rally as "Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0", saying no one wants to lead the party, and claimed it was an attempt to save the Gandhi family.



It also took a dig at him over his slip of tongue during the rally speech, saying he doesn't even know whether flour is solid or liquid.



While comparing the prices under the UPA and the NDA, Gandhi said flour which was earlier "Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre".

He immediately corrected it to kilograms.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and anger in the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger."



"In the National Herald case of Rs 5,000 crore, Rahul and Sonia are out on bail, investigation is going on. Those who are corrupt and who used to think that corruption is their birthright are today scared. Because of this fear, hatred and anger were reflected in his speech," he added.

In his address, Gandhi alleged that the government did not allow the Opposition to speak in Parliament, and the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out".

Slogans of "Make Rahul Gandhi INC president" rent the air at Ramlila maidan as thousands of Congress supporters converged for the show of strength in the national capital.

Many Congress workers put up banners in support of their demand.



Today's rally comes two days ahead of the start of the Congress' 3500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra - from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - seen as an effort by a beleaguered party to reach out to the grassroots to help reverse its electoral fortunes and stem the tide of dissent in its ranks.



Coinciding with the rally was the first public meeting of veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu after he quit the Congress last week.



Azad, who had questioned Rahul Gandhi's functioning in his resignation letter, said he would announce the name of his new party after consulting people and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' this week will help talk directly to people and discuss their issues.

"The only way left for the Congress and other opposition is to go amongst people and tell the country's truth to them," he said, adding that this yatra is needed as all paths of the Opposition have been blocked.

Gandhi claimed the Congress lifted 27 crore people out of poverty but in the last eight years, PM Modi has "pushed 23 crore" people back into poverty.

"The work we did in 10 years they destroyed it in eight years."

He accused Modi of "finishing India's economic power, with unemployment touching a 40-year high".

"BJP and RSS leaders divide the country and deliberately spread fear," he alleged.

"The question is whom do they do it for and why. Who benefited from this fear and hate. Tell me what benefits the poor, labourers and small traders have got from the Modi government? Two industrialists have benefited from this fear and hate," Gandhi said.

"The Congress unites the country, we remove hatred and fear. When hatred and fear are removed, the country progresses, we have shown this for so many years," the former Congress chief said.



In a tweet later, Gandhi said, "Only the Congress ideology can bring the country on the path of progress. We will go straight to the people and tell them the truth and understand whatever is in their hearts. Now there will be #BharatJodoYatra," he tweeted.



Gandhi also alleged the three 'black farm laws' were brought in not to help farmers, but for the benefit of a few industrialists.



Several other Congress leaders also addressed the rally, with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge saying the party made all efforts to hold a debate on price rise in Parliament but the government kept avoiding it.

After they fought from "Parliament to streets under Rahul Gandhi's leadership", only five hours were given to discuss it, of which the Congress was allocated just 28 minutes, he said.

"GST has been increased on daily use items such as curd. Unemployment and prices are rising on one hand and on the other hand the rupee's value is going down vis-a-vis the dollar," Kharge said.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The people in the BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy."



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel said when the Congress governments waive farm loans, and provide free treatment and rations to the poor, those at the Centre term it 'Revdi'.



"When UPA-led central government waive farmers loan worth Rs 70,000 crore, the BJP called it Revdi. But when BJP waives lakhs of crores of loans of big industrialists, it should be called 'Rabdi'," he said on the BJP's criticism of poll freebies.



Congress, BJP engage in war of words



The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP government on the issue of price rise, saying unemployment and inflation were its "two brothers", with Rahul Gandhi blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the problems being faced by the common people.

"The king is busy with the earnings of friends, people are suffering from inflation.

"Today, people have to think ten times before even buying items they need. Only the Prime Minister is responsible for these problems. We will keep adding voices against inflation and the king will have to listen," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Addressing the 'Mehngai par Halla Bol rally' at Ramlila maidan here, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the party made all efforts to hold a debate on price rise in the Parliament and the government kept avoiding it.

He said the government did agree for a debate after they fought from 'Parliament to streets under Rahul Gandhi's leadership', but got only five hours to discuss it, of which Congress was allocated just 28 minutes.



"GST has been increased on daily use items such as curd. Unemployment and prices are rising on one hand and on the other hand the rupee's value is going down vis-a-vis the dollar."



"I want to ask Modi ji what are you doing as unemployment, prices are rising and China is also attacking us. But he does not respond to these issues," Kharge said.



Speaking at the rally, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The people in the BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy."



"The situation of the entire country is very concerning, the constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. Modi has forgotten the things he had said during UPA rule," he said.



"The credibility of Gandhis is highest and even more than yours (Modi's), as no one in the Gandhi family has held any position in the government including being the prime minister," he said.



Gehlot said there is an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country and thus the need for uniting people, and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'



He claimed that "wonderful work" was done under the UPA government under Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and it was made to go through a conspiracy.



"An atmosphere was created against the government by discrediting it through a conspiracy," he said.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP over its "revdi" remark in which the party recently disparaged the "freebie" politics.



Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said input costs for farmers were increasing and their income was decreasing.



He said unemployment has reached such proportions that even for the post of peon thousands of graduates and post graduates apply.



Hooda also slammed the Agnipath scheme of the government.



Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it is easy to come into the Congress and leave, "but it is very difficult to stay on and fight."

His apparent dig was at Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party recently blaming the leadership.

Ahead of Sunday's 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally was not being held as with 2024 elections in mind, but to highlight the two "biggest challenges" of inflation and unemployment to the people.

"Modi government has two brothers - unemployment and inflation. Modi government has two brothers - ED and CBI," the Congress leader went on to say."



"We had protested against this even on August 5. About 70 MPs were detained, including Rahul Gandhi.



People from 12-13 states are coming and we want to send an effective message to the insensitive Modi government that people are suffering from this back-breaking inflation and unemployment and solutions should be found for them," Ramesh said.



Asked about Ghulam Nabi Azad's rally in Jammu on Sunday, Ramesh said he would speak about the Congress rally "not that of the BJP."



On BJP's allegation that the Congress was trying to divert people's attention from the issue of corruption, Ramesh said the party has been protesting against rise in prices for over a year.



"A rally was held in Jaipur. About 70 MPs were detained from Vijay Chowk. We have raised these issues inside and outside Parliament. We have held protests in various states. This rally is part of that series of protests."

"On September 7, we will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which too will have the economic disparity as the biggest issue," Ramesh said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders are slated to address the rally.



Party workers from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country, are converging for the event.



The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will traverse the length of the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7.

The Congress has said the rally's aim is to highlight the issues of the price rice and unemployment and promote communal harmony in the country.

The party said its workers will continue to raise these issues as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets to fight for the cause of the common people.



The BJP on Sunday mocked the Congress rally against price rise as "Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0" and took a dig at him over his slip of tongue saying he doesn't even know whether flour is solid or liquid.



Speaking at the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, Gandhi said flour which was earlier "Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre".



He immediately corrected it to kilograms.



Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi's speech was "immature".



He said Gandhi was "speaking on the topic of inflation and he converted flour into litres.

He doesn't know whether potatoes grow above the ground or under, he doesn't know whether the flour is solid or liquid but (he) speaks on every subject".

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a tweet "whether Rahul Gandhi's impending Presidency will be measured in kg or litre?" Taking a swipe at the former Congress president, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted: "Taking Rahul Gandhi seriously on price rise is like taking Congress seriously on fighting corruption and taking Hitler seriously on human rights."

Patra termed Gandhi's remarks on the judiciary and media at the rally "contempt of court" and "abysmally low".



In his speech at the rally, Gandhi said there is pressure on all institutions including the judiciary and media.



The government is attacking them, while the media is controlled by a few corporates and not functioning independently, he alleged.



Patra said, "From this high table of the BJP, we would like to appeal to your Lordship this is contempt of court."



Without the media, this democracy is incomplete, he said.



Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence.



"He repeated his old script. Rahul and responsibility cannot move together. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress 'shehzada' (prince) today rolled out an immature speech," the BJP spokesperson said.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and anger in the country, Patra said, "Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger."

"In the National Herald case of Rs 5,000 crore, Rahul and Sonia are out on bail, investigation is going on. Those who are corrupt and who used to think that corruption is their birthright, today they are scared. Because of this fear, hatred and anger were reflected in his speech," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said at a press conference at the party headquarters that the real purpose of the Congress rally was to relaunch Gandhi.

"This rally is meant to save the family and not to protest against price rise, and to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched several times in politics. This rally is 'Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0' as no one wants to lead the Congress," Rathore said.

On August 28, the Congress announced that the long-awaited election for its president would be held on October 17.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000.

On the Congress' electoral track record, Rathore said the opposition party "has lost 90 per cent of the elections since 2014".

In the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress candidates forfeited their deposits on more than 90 per cent of the seats, he said.