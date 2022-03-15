The Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Abandon The Neutrino Project
- He gave the severe consequences that the project could have on the village and the ecosystem of the region.
M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to abandon the Centre's plan to establish an India-based Neutrino Observatory in Pottipuram village in Theni district.The project is placed in the Bodi Hills West Reserve Forest in the southern Western Ghats, 4.9 kilometres from Mathikettan Shola National Park.
The chief minister remarked making a special plea to Modi during his prior visit in June last year and a ministerial delegation from state to the Union minister for industry and commerce, Piyush Goyal, in September.