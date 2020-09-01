The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14, will end on October 1: Lok Sabha Secretariat

New Delhi : The monsoon session of Parliament will run from 14 September to 1 October. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification,stating that President Ram Nath Kovind has called a meeting of the House on Monday, September 14 at 9 am. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are expected to begin at a different time on the same day. In view of the corona virus epidemic, the proceedings of the two houses will take place at different times.

Officials said that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended a monsoon session from September 14 to October 1. There will be a total of 18 sittings of both the Houses and there will be no holiday or weekend holiday.