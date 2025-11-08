November 8, 2025: A grand Convocation Ceremony was held today at The Technological Institute of Textile & Sciences (TIT&S), Bhiwani, where His Excellency Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Hon’ble Governor of Haryana, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. Rajbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of M.D. University, Rohtak, was the Guest of Honour, while Prof. Deepti Dharmani, Vice-Chancellor of CBLU, Bhiwani, was present as a Special Invited Guest. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by the National Anthem.

On this occasion, degrees were conferred upon about 300 undergraduate and postgraduate students from various departments. In addition, five distinguished alumni who have made remarkable contributions to the industry — Mr. I.M.J.S. Sidhu (Chairman, Vardhman Textiles, Baddi), Mr. Anil Jain (Chairman, Jain Cords), Mr. Harish Saraf (Founder & CEO, Nippon Data Systems), and Mr. Subhash Bhargava (Managing Director, Colorant) — were honoured with the ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’.

Mr. R. K. Dalmia, Chairman, Board of Governors, and Prof. B. K. Behera, Director of the Institute, were also present on the occasion

Chief Guest’s Address

Hon’ble Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh said —

“Institutions like TIT&S are shaping the future of technical and industrial education. The discipline, spirit of research, and strong industry linkage here make it unique. I urge our students to work not only for employment but with a sense of nation-building. This Convocation is not merely about receiving degrees; it is an opportunity to transform knowledge into action.

Guest of Honour’s Address

Prof. Rajbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, M.D. University, Rohtak, said —

“TIT&S is the pride of the M.D. University fraternity and stands among our leading affiliated institutions. The institute acts as a strong bridge between education, industry, and research. I salute its commitment to nurturing students who not only possess technical competence but also value-based vision. TIT&S graduates will continue to energize national initiatives like Make in India and Vocal for Local. This Convocation symbolizes the harmony of tradition and technology.”









Chairman’s Message

Mr. R. K. Dalmia, Chairman, said —

“The mission of TIT&S goes beyond imparting knowledge. It aims to create young individuals who are self-reliant, sensitive, and visionary. Our education system is founded on the principle of ‘Excellence with Ethics’. Today’s graduates are not only technical experts but also socially responsible citizens. Strengthening industry–academia partnerships is our continuous endeavor so that our students are prepared for future challenges. I am confident that every TIT&S graduate will contribute meaningfully to the growth of industry, the nation, and humanity.”

Director’s Statement

Prof. B. K. Behera, Director, said —

“It is a matter of pride that TIT&S has integrated education, research, and innovation into one framework. The institute gives equal importance to human values along with technical excellence. Our goal is to ensure that each student becomes not only an expert in their field but also an inspiration for society.”

Media Interaction

During the media interaction, Hon’ble Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh stated —

“Institutions like TIT&S are strengthening Haryana’s industrial capability and human resource potential. The future of India depends on such institutes.”

Prof. Rajbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, said —

“Institutions like TIT&S are setting benchmarks in higher education. I hope this spirit of collaboration and innovation will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.”

Mr. R. K. Dalmia, Chairman, said —

“Our goal is to make TIT&S a model for both industry and society. Every student of this institute is our brand ambassador.”

Prof. B. K. Behera, Director, said —

“We are preparing engineers and managers who are not only technically skilled but also exemplify ethical leadership.”

Reflections from Distinguished Alumni

The honoured Distinguished Alumni also shared their thoughts:

Mr. I.M.J.S. Sidhu (Chairman, Vardhman Textiles, Baddi) said —

“TIT&S laid the strong foundation of my career. The values of discipline and quality I learned here guided me to success in the industry. I still consider this institute as the laboratory of my life.”

Mr. Anil Jain (Chairman, Jain Cords) said —

“TIT&S not only educated me but also taught me how to think, create, and lead. The practical approach I gained here continues to guide my professional decisions.”

Mr. Harish Saraf (Founder & CEO, Nippon Data Systems) said —

“This institute gave direction to my life. The education at TIT&S inspired me to pursue business with technological innovation and integrity.”

Mr. Subhash Bhargava (Managing Director, Colorant) said —

“TIT&S taught me the values of discipline, teamwork, and quality. I proudly say that the roots of my success lie in this institution.”

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

—End—

(Press & Public Relations Cell, The Technological Institute of Textile & Sciences, Bhiwani)