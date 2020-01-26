The two Telugu states presents tableau at Republic day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi

In the 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Rajpath in Delhi on Sunday, the tableaus from all over the country are showcased. As many as 16 states have showcased their culture and tradition of their states with a grandeur and enthusiasm.

As part if the Republic Day Parade, tableau of Andhra Pradesh reflecting the culture, tradition and lifestyle of Telugu people and showcasing Tirumala Brahmotsavams, Kuchipudi, Kondapalli handicrafts and Kalamkari paintings has been potrayed.

In the tableau showcased, the front portion of the is designed with elephant ambary and Kondapalli toys while the middle portion is filled with the ancient Kuchipudi dance form and Srinivasa Kalyanam. And at the rear end, the Tirumala temple erected.

On the other hand, the neighbouring state Telangana also presented tableau by showcasing Bhatukamma festival, a symbol of the Telangana culture, the theme of Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara and the Thousand Pillar Temple, which grabbed all the attention.

The dances of Gondi, Komukkoya and banjara artists of tribal culture and traditions have been a special attraction.