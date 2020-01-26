Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

The two Telugu states presents tableau at Republic day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi

The two Telugu states presents tableau at Republic day celebrations at Red Fort in New DelhiThe two Telugu states presents tableau at Republic day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi
Highlights

In the 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Rajpath in Delhi on Sunday, the tableaus from all over the country are showcased

In the 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Rajpath in Delhi on Sunday, the tableaus from all over the country are showcased. As many as 16 states have showcased their culture and tradition of their states with a grandeur and enthusiasm.

As part if the Republic Day Parade, tableau of Andhra Pradesh reflecting the culture, tradition and lifestyle of Telugu people and showcasing Tirumala Brahmotsavams, Kuchipudi, Kondapalli handicrafts and Kalamkari paintings has been potrayed.

In the tableau showcased, the front portion of the is designed with elephant ambary and Kondapalli toys while the middle portion is filled with the ancient Kuchipudi dance form and Srinivasa Kalyanam. And at the rear end, the Tirumala temple erected.

On the other hand, the neighbouring state Telangana also presented tableau by showcasing Bhatukamma festival, a symbol of the Telangana culture, the theme of Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara and the Thousand Pillar Temple, which grabbed all the attention.

The dances of Gondi, Komukkoya and banjara artists of tribal culture and traditions have been a special attraction.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in Suryapet
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in...
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56, Shanghai Devastated
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56,...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna's Wild Dog


Top