The work of creating a separate board of education started in Delhi, the AAP government formed two committees

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started the process of setting up its own school education board and has formed two committees - Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee to work on it. In its budget 2020-21, the Delhi government had announced curriculum reforms and a plan to create a separate new board of education for the capital Delhi.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia called a joint meeting of these committees. He said that our government schools have done well in the class 12th board exam results. This is the result of work that has been done in the last five years, but 98% of the result is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level.

The committee set up to build the framework for the Delhi State Board of Education will study the global best practices in teaching and learning assessment and for a new, student-friendly plan of assessment for the new board by further improving the current assessment system. Will provide a roadmap. The government said in a statement that the committee will study the best-known system globally to create a new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 and recommend what is best suited for Delhi.

It is imperative to provide a roadmap for an innovative student-friendly curriculum for the pre-primary, primary and upper primary stages in Delhi schools by making new changes to the current curriculum and educational system.

Sisodia said that our past results have been reflective of what can be done within the current education system in the last five years, by bringing about a massive change in the quality of education, but now the team needs to see the 21st-century world demand and The education system needs to be thought about in a fresh way to meet the challenges.