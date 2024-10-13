'Their agenda is Corruption First against our Nation First', Eknath Shinde slams Uddhav

Mumbai : Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, in the run-up to the Assembly elections, criticised his former boss and SS-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray, claiming his party freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed the thoughts and ideologies of Bal Thackeray.



"Their agenda is corruption first, ours is the nation first, theirs is a fake narrative, ours is only work. Haryana Assembly poll results will be replicated in Maharashtra. The state (Maharashtra) could take development to new heights due to support by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," said Shinde in his speech at the Dussehra rally in the Azad Maidan here.



He sounded the bugle for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, exhorting the people to vote for Shiv Sena and MahaYuti to speed up Maharashtra's development and make the state economy a $1.5 trillion one.



"People will overwhelmingly support MahaYuti with a higher percentage of votes. Ladki bahin, brothers, farmers have become MahaYuti's ambassadors," Shinde said.

The Maharashtra CM urged the people to cast their vote and also pay attention to updating the voters' list.

He asked the party workers to demolish the fake narratives spread by the opposition and help MahaYuti collect more and more votes. He called upon the party workers to defeat "those who have left Hindutva".



"You (Shiv Sena-UBT) are speaking the language of Pakistan. There is no difference between AIMIM and Shiv Sena-UBT. Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams, including the abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple were fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A fake narrative will not last long. As long as the sun and moon are there, the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar will remain intact," CM Shinde said.



The Maharashtra CM said the MahaYuti government, in a short span of two years, had become a beloved government and launched welfare and development schemes for sisters, brothers, farmers and other sections.



"Had the uprising not been carried out by us, true Shiv Sainiks would have been humiliated and Maharashtra would have gone back many years," he added.



Shinde accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of blocking various development projects, saying that the state's debt rose by Rs 17,000 crore due to the arrogance and stalling of the projects.



He lashed out at Shiv Sena-UBT in particular for its repeated claims that since he took over, the government would fall, but said it survived, and became stronger.

"I want to say one thing to all Shiv Sainiks, wherever Eknath Shinde goes in Maharashtra, everyone welcomes him with a smile and blesses him. This is what we have earned in the last two years. Balasaheb Thackeray had told us, if there is injustice, rise up and do not tolerate it," he added.

He also warned the opposition not to take him lightly saying that he won't back down but work hard for the MahaYuti’s success and for scaling up the state’s growth.

He accused the opposition and the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for stalling various projects and thereby hampering the state’s growth during its tenure.

"We removed the government that put speed breakers on development and obstructed progress. A true Shiv Sainik never deserts the battlefield or their ideals," Shinde said, while warning the opposition parties. "I am Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik. I won't back down. Don't take me lightly," he said.



"This is the Azad rally of the Azad Shiv Sena. There is a saffron surge in Azad Maidan today, but it’s shameful that Sena UBT is mistaking mere pebbles for diamonds, calling them Hindus. Our government came into power by sending the Maharashtra Opposition Alliance home," Shinde said



"They said the government would collapse in 15 days, a month, or six months. Yet here I am, standing strong, completing two years as Chief Minister with your blessings, without a scratch. While some criticised my beard, it was the Maha Vikas Aghadi that faltered. Maharashtra's development agenda is now operating at full speed," he said.



Criticising the opposition's handling of matters related to Mumbai, Shinde said: "You were in power for 25 years, but never prioritised the people’s happiness. You built bungalows while Dharavi’s residents remained in slums. Our government has now ensured housing for 2.10 lakh slum dwellers in Dharavi. I urge the Dharavi residents not to be misled by the opposition’s lies."



Shinde listed stalled projects that had been delayed under the previous government, including the Metro, Bullet Train, Metro Car-shed, and Marathwada Water Grid.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra will give a decisive mandate to the MahaYuti in the upcoming elections.

"My dear sisters, brothers, senior citizens, and farmers are the brand ambassadors of this government. We stand tall before the people. Let's shatter the opposition’s fake narrative and uphold the pride of Hindutva," he said.