There is substantial scope for entrepreneurship in tourism sector: Haryana CM

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that there is substantial scope for entrepreneurship within the tourism sector of the state.

“There are immense employment opportunities in the hotel business,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the OYO Accelerator program in Gurugram.

Commending the Aarambh Accelerator program initiated by OYO to foster new entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that this initiative will effectively promote and support budding entrepreneurs.

He said that it does not take long for any small work to prosper and grow.

He said that the government is continuously making efforts to ensure that the young generation moves forward with zeal and enthusiasm and that employment opportunities continue to be available to the youth.

He said that the government will provide full support to those starting their own business.

"We must progress by exploring new ideas and options. The government's primary objective is to foster young entrepreneurs in partnership with private institutions," he said.

Highlighting Haryana's significant contribution to India's startup ecosystem, the Chief Minister said that the transparent employment opportunities available to youth are based on merit.

OYO Founder Ritesh Aggarwal said that this is an opportune time for startups in Haryana.

He also emphasised to engage Haryana's youth in this endeavour and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the government's support.