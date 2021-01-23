This Republic Day watch ‘Kargil: Valour & Victory’ at 9 pm on HistoryTV18 

Bengaluru: Twenty-one years after the Kargil War, the sacrifices of India's brave still remain etched in the nation's collective memory. The war began with the infiltration of Pakistani troops into Indian territory in May 1999. Over the two months of the war, the Indian Army proved beyond doubt that they would stop at nothing short of complete victory.

Now, with special access to military personnel and historical records, HistoryTV18's new film retells the story of 'Operation Vijay', with dramatic recreations of hard-won battles on the arduous road to victory. The action-packed, 'Kargil: Valour & Victory', premieres on the 26th of January at 9 p.m. The military documentary outlines the events of the Kargil War, showcasing true stories of unflinching bravery and the actions of five exceptional young men on the frontline, whose actions have come to define courage and sacrifice for generations of Indians.

These men represent the many heroes who fought for India. As many as 30,000 Indian soldiers played their part in the war; over 500 were killed and more than 1,300 wounded. The documentary is a tribute to them all. The film also features top military personnel, who were in the thick of the action at the time. Viewers will hear from former Chief of Army Staff, General Ved Prakash Malik PVSM, AVSM (Retd), former GOC 8 Mountain Division, Lt. General Mohinder Puri PVSM, UYSM (Retd), former Brigade Commander 8 Mountain Artillery Brigade, Maj. General Lakhwinder Singh, YSM (Retd), and strategic defence analyst Nitin A. Gokhale.

The Kargil War was the first armed conflict in the Indian sub-continent in the nuclear age. Responding to the offensive actions from a belligerent neighbour, Indian forces undertook military operations in the most inhospitable Himalayan terrain, at altitudes of over 15,000 feet. Young Indian officers and jawans endured oxygen deprivation, vertical ascents, and extreme conditions on Ladakh's barren slopes and summits, to oust the enemy and win back strategic peaks. By the time the war was won, India had lost some of her finest. The highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, was awarded to Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, and Capt. Vikram Batra. The Mahavir Chakra was awarded to Capt. Anuj Nayyar, while Capt. Haneef Uddin was awarded the Vir Chakra. The documentary tells the story of these bravehearts during the war.

As the ambush of 23-year-old Lt. Saurabh Kalia, at a forward Indian post in May 1999 and his subsequent torture showed, Pakistan had put a ruthless plan into action. Dubbed Operation Badr, the intent was to wrest strategic peaks from India in order to dominate the entire region. The suicide mission of 24-year-old Capt. Manoj Pandey, the extraordinary will of 19-year-old Grenadier Yogendra Yadav, the ultimate sacrifice of Capt. Haneef Uddin, Capt. Anuj Nayyar, and Capt. Vikram Batra codename Shershah, as well as the actions of others like them, ensured that the Indian tricolour once again flew high and proud on Ladakh's peaks.