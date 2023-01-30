Thousands bid tearful farewell to Naba Das

Jharsuguda/Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das were on Monday consigned to flames with full State honours here in the presence of thousands of people, who bade a tearful adieu to the departed leader.

Amid chants of 'slokas', his son Bishal Das lit the funeral pyre, as a large gathering of MPs, MLAs and industrialists paid tributes to the popular BJD minister. The last rites were held at the Kherual Crematorium.

Odisha government has also announced three-day State mourning as a mark of respect to Das. Naba Das breathed his last on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.

Among those present at the funeral were Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and industrialists from Jharsuguda.

Many shops, business establishments and educational institutions in the district remained closed on Monday, with locals pouring out on the streets to shower flowers on the hearse carrying the departed leader's remains, which drove through the streets of Jharsuguda town on its way to his home.

Slogans such as 'Naba Das amar rahe' filled the air.

The BJD leader's son Vishal and daughter Dipali were seen breaking down as friends, supporters, colleagues and common people visited their home to condole the leader's demise.

Earlier, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries from different walks of life paid their tributes to Naba Kishore Das in Bhubaneswar.