Threat letter found in car parked near Ambani home

Mumbai: A letter found in the vehicle with explosives parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai said it was only a "glimpse" of things to come, the police said on Friday.

A Scorpio van with gelatin sticks and a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, in South Mumbai.

The letter found in the car was in Hindi but written in English script and was purportedly addressed to Ambani, his wife and the family, a police official said.

This was only a "jhalak" (glimpse) but the next time the "saamaan" (explosives) will be fully assembled, it said.

The letter was in a blue bag next to the driver's seat, while the gelatin sticks were kept in a packet with the name of its manufacturer.

Also, a bag with `Mumbai Indians' printed on it was found in the car.

There was no assembled explosive device, the police had said earlier.

Investigators also found at least four number plates in the Scorpio and one of them matched with that of a car in Ambani's security detail, the police had said.

The Scorpio had been stolen last week and its owner had even lodged a complaint about it, the police said on Friday.