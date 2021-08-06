Threat to judges: Chief Justice says CBI, IB not helping judicial officers

New Delhi: Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Friday said a new trend has developed in the country to malign the judges, if people do not get orders of their choice, and there is no freedom given to judges. He added when judges complain to the CBI and IB, they are also not helping.

Justice Ramana said: "New trend developed in the country. No freedom given to judges. If judges complain to the IB and CBI, they are not helping the judiciary at all. This is a serious matter. I am saying it with a sense of responsibility."



The bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant said in some cases where gangsters and high-profile accused are involved, they attempt to intimate judges physically and mentally, and some people, who do not get orders of their choice, circulate messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with an intent to malign judges.



The top court made these strong observations while hearing of suo motu case in connection with the mowing down of ADJ Uttam Anand by an auto-rickshaw and sought a status report on the investigation from the Jharkhand government through the chief secretary and the DGP within a week.



The Chief Justice noted that the Jharkhand government has nothing in connection with the security of judicial officers, in the backdrop of the presence of coal mafia in the state and pointed out that Anand was killed nearby his colony. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said in criminal cases, the judges are vulnerable and there should be a body to assess such situations.



The Jharkhand government said it had handed over the case to the CBI for further investigation and it will provide full cooperation to the investigating agency.

The top court issued a notice to the CBI and posted it for further hearing on Monday. It noted there are several incidents of judges being threatened and asked state governments to file status reports on measures taken for the security of judicial officers.