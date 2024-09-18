Three Dead In Delhi Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday when part of a two-storey residential structure collapsed, resulting in three fatalities. Emergency responders have successfully rescued at least 12 individuals, but concerns remain that others may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

The Delhi Fire Service, local police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are conducting joint rescue operations at the site. Authorities were alerted to the collapse at 9:11 AM, prompting the immediate dispatch of five fire tenders to the location.

The building's failure occurred against the backdrop of persistent heavy rainfall in the national capital, which may have contributed to the structural instability. This incident echoes a similar occurrence from the previous month in Delhi's Model Town, where three people sustained injuries when a dilapidated building undergoing demolition collapsed during a heavy downpour.

As rescue efforts continue, emergency services are working diligently to locate and extract any remaining survivors from the debris. The incident highlights the potential dangers posed by aging infrastructure, particularly during adverse weather conditions, and underscores the importance of building safety measures in urban areas.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the collapse and assess the structural integrity of neighboring buildings to prevent future incidents. The community remains on high alert as emergency services work tirelessly at the scene.