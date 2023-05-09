Live
- Amit Shah bats for infra development in bordering villages to counter cross-border crime
- Three Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi
- After facing criticism, Goa govt clarifies 'paid holiday' order for Karnataka voters
- ED raids bookie Anil Jaisinghani's house in Thane
- India U17 men's football team gear up for Getafe FC clash
- Team VD 12 Celebrates Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday in Style!
- Botsa Satyanarayana assures farmers of justice, slams Naidu for false propaganda
- Teja's Ahimsa Receives a New Release Date
- NIA arrests five in Tamil Nadu PFI case
- Google IO 2023: From Pixel 7a to Fold, all we expect to launch
Three Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi
Three Maoists were gunned down by security forces during an exchange of fire in a forest area of Odisha's Kalahandi district. A DSP rank police official also sustained bullet injury in the gunfight, a police official said.
Bhubaneswar: Three Maoists were gunned down by security forces during an exchange of fire in a forest area of Odisha's Kalahandi district. A DSP rank police official also sustained bullet injury in the gunfight, a police official said.
The encounter took place in the Taperenga-Lubengad forest under Madanpur-Rampur police station of Kalahandi district.
Briefing media persons here, DGP Sunil Bansal said, "An exchange of fire was reported from M. Rampur police station area. We have recovered dead bodies of three Maoists. From the seizure of one AK-47 shows that they might be senior Maoist cadres."
One police official has also sustained bullet injury in the exchange of fire, but he is out of danger, Bansal said, adding, "We are evacuating him to Bhubaneswar for better treatment."
Further search operations are going on in the area. The DGP once again appealed to the Naxals to shun violence activities and join the mainstream of society.