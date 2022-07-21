Three non-local labourers killed in J&K accident

Srinagar: Three non-local brick kiln labourers were killed in a wall collapse accident in J&K's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said the labourers were killed when the wall of a brick kiln suddenly collapsed in Ukhoo village of Pulwama.

All the three deceased labourers belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

"Police has registered a case in the incident," a source said.