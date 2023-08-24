Three of family killed in road accident in Haryana's Bhiwani

Bhiwani: Three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed after their motorcycle was run-over by a truck here on Thursday.

Bhiwani police took the bodies into custody and shifted the injured to a Government hospital.

Police said, "Purkha Ram with his mother, maternal grandmother and niece had gone to Siwani on a motorcycle to attend a religious function. On Thursday, when they were returning to Hisar, a speeding truck run-over them killing his mother Saroj (48), maternal grand-mother Shanti Devi (70) and niece Manisha (13) on the spot."

Due to the collusion, Purkha Ram fell-off his motorcycle and received injuries.

"The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. We have seized the truck and started the process of registering FIR. The accused will be arrested soon. The bodies will be handed over to the family members after autopsy," investigators said.