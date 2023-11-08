Live
Three of family strangled to death in Punjab
Three members of a family were allegedly strangled to death at their house in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said.
Chandigarh: Three members of a family were allegedly strangled to death at their house in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said.
The incident came to light on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Iqbal Singh (55), wife Lakhwinder Kaur (53), and sister-in-law Sita Kaur(60).
According to an officer, the cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
A domestic help working with the family for 20 years said the assailants kidnapped him and beat him up before throwing him into the Sutlej at Harike.
However, he survived and returned home and has been admitted to a hospital.
