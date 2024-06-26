Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Doda

Jammu: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in J&K's Doda district on Wednesday, police said.



Police said that an encounter started in Bajaad village of Doda’s Gandoh area at around 9.50 a.m.

" CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was started in the village by police, CRPF, and the army following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village. As the security forces came closer, the hiding terrorists fired at them triggering an encounter," a police official said, adding three terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation.

"The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained," the official added.

Wednesday’s operation follows the two terrorist attacks carried out on June 11 and June 12 in the Doda district.

A larger strategy has been devised by the security forces to hunt down a group of around 70 foreign terrorists reportedly operating in the Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu division.