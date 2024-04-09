Live
Just In
Three TN fishermen injured in alleged attack by Sri Lankan Navy
Three Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram fishing hamlet were injured when they were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy on the high seas near the controversial Katchatheevu island.
Chennai: Three Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram fishing hamlet were injured when they were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy on the high seas near the controversial Katchatheevu island.
The victims had gone fishing on Monday afternoon and according to the fishermen association leaders, they were attacked on the high seas in the early hours of Tuesday.
The injured have been identified as Mackina (53) of Thangachimadam, Rajendran (56) of Nethaji Nagar and Thangam (51) of Rameswaram.
Antony Dominic, a leader of the fishermen association while speaking to IANS said that the Sri Lankan Navy was deliberately trying to create issues by attacking Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu. He said that the idea was to create a fear psychosis among the fishermen venturing into the sea.
The injured Rajendran is reportedly in a serious condition as he was allegedly hit on the head. All three are being treated at Rameswaram General Hospital.
Dominic added that the Sri Lankan Navy had chased away the fishermen from the high seas near Katchatheevu.
Katchatheevu has been on the boil since Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party and its leader late Indira Gandhi of handing over the island to Sri Lanka.