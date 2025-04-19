Thunderstorms to continue in Delhi-NCR for next few days bringing respite from heat

A day after parts of Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden spell of thunderstorms, lightning and rain, bringing much-needed relief to the residents of the area who have been wilting under the scorching heat, the weather department has warned of more storms and lightning strikes on Saturday and Sunday and in the coming week.

Parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced a brief but intense spell of rain on Friday evening and Central, southern, and western parts of the national Capital, including areas like Burari, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, and many more, saw light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

According to the weather department the maximum temperature on April 19 will 38 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius as Delhi-NCR will continue to be rocked by thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the IMD, the weather on Sunday, April 20 will be cloudy and the maximum temperature will be at 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius.

The cloudy conditions are expected to last till Monday and the maximum temperature will be at 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, bringing much-needed relief to people and animals alike.

The weather department has predicted strong winds on April 22 in Delhi-NCR, however the maximum temperature will not go down any further and will continue to be 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be at 25 degrees Celsius.

However, this respite from the heatwave in the region is going to be brief and after April 23, the maximum temperature is expected to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

The high speed winds and rain led to power outages in Delhi-NCR due to falling trees and branches.

Some areas in Western Uttar Pradesh saw billboards falling and wall collapses too, in which many people were killed and the police and the state administration are busy in relief and rescue measures.