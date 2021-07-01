Top
Tibetan refugees protest outside the Chinese Embassy, demanded 'Free Tibet'

Chinese Embassy in New Delhi
Chinese Embassy in New Delhi (File/Photo)

A large number of Tibetan refugees protested outside the Chinese Embassy in Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi: A large number of Tibetan refugees protested outside the Chinese Embassy in Delhi on Thursday. These protesters united outside the Chinese embassy and demanded the independence of Tibet.

In their hands were Tibetan flags, posters and banners, on which 'Free Tibet' means 'Freedom of Tibet' was written.

Apart from this, CCP Stop Killing in Tibet was also written on some posters. Some of the protesters were also wearing black masks on their faces. However, the Delhi Police took all the protesters into custody.

