Tight security for Republic Day fete in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Security has been stepped up and vigil heightened in the tech city for the Republic Day (R-Day) celebrations on Sunday, a top police official said on Saturday.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the city, with additional deployment of our personnel at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw parade ground where the main R-Day events will be held," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement here.

As part of the nationwide alert, the Union Home Ministry has directed the city and state police to enhance security and maintain law and order to ensure the R-Day is celebrated peacefully.

"Over 1,000 police personnel, including 150 officers will be on duty at the parade ground in the city centre where state Governor Vajubhai Vala will unfurl the tricolour national flag, inspect the guard of honour, receive salute from 44 contingents of defence and security forces and witness a variety of cultural programmes by about 2,000 city school and college students to treat the audience," Rao said.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter will shower flowers around the dais after the flag-hoisting ceremony and rendering of the national anthem.

The police have also deployed 70 closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in and around the ground for surveillance, installed metal detectors and placed a bomb-detection squad to prevent any untoward incident during the event.

"Vehicular traffic in the city's central business district will be regulated and restricted to avoid gridlock and parking of all types of vehicles has been banned within 1km radius to prevent congestion on the roads leading to the parade ground," Rao noted.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahnagara Palike (BBMP), which hosts the R-Day every year on behalf of the state government, is participating for the first time, with a 50-member contingent of its civic staff in the march-past.

"We have made seating arrangements for about 10,000 people, including VIPs and invitees to watch the 3-hour long celebrations, which will also be telecast live on local channels," city civic body commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said.

A 20-member team of the Indian Army Service Corps, nicknamed Tornadoes will perform daredevil stunts on military motorcycles.

"The state anti-terrorism squad (Garuda Force) will demonstrate its preparedness to take on the enemy during a terror incident by performing a bus intervention exercise to rescue the commuters," Rao added.

Security has also been tightened in cities and towns across the southern state, especially Mangaluru where a crude bomb was detected at its airport on January 20.