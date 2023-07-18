Timely Police Intervention Saves Computer Science Student Contemplating Suicide In Greater Noida

The prompt response of the police media cell prevented a tragic incident when a second-year Computer Science student at a private university in Greater Noida, contemplating suicide, was saved. The young student took to Instagram, expressing his despair with a message that read, "Brothers, I have no one now, I am going to commit suicide, bye-bye forever papa mummy." The distressing post quickly gained traction on social media platforms, catching the attention of the Noida Police's media cell. Consequently, the media cell promptly alerted the department about the situation, leading to timely intervention.



The police swiftly sprang into action and successfully tracked the whereabouts of the young individual. Utilizing electronic surveillance, they determined that the youth was located within the jurisdiction of the Dankaur police station. A team, led by the in-charge of the Dankaur police station, promptly arrived at the scene. The station in-charge engaged in a conversation with the youth, using persuasive measures to dissuade him from taking such a drastic and life-threatening course of action.

When questioned about the motive behind his suicide attempt, he conveyed to the station in-charge that his family exhibits a stronger affection and regard for his brother while appearing indifferent towards him. He further explained that his disparity has caused me anger, mental distress, and a sense of frustration.

Meanwhile, the young student, enrolled at Galgotias University in the locality, hails from Bhagalpur, Bihar. He proceeded to fasten a bedsheet to the ceiling fan, capturing a photograph of it, which he then shared on Instagram. His cousins and other family members reside in Alpha-1, Greater Noida. Recently, the youth had acquired a separate rented room in Gaur City.

Providing an update on the incident that occurred on July 16, the police assured that the student has now regained a stable state of mind, and his family has been duly informed about his well-being.