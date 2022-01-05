Tiranga flies high in Ladakh's Galwan Valley!

New Delhi: The Chinese propaganda on Galwan Valley went flat after a picture surfaced and went viral on social media showing Indian troops bravely hoisting the tri-colour high at Galwan Valley, though not at the disputed and demilitarized zone.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the pictures of Indian soldiers standing with Tiranga proudly, with a caption, 'Brave Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley on the occasion of #NewYear2022'.

A few days ago, the Chinese media first shared a video of Chinese army, PLA troops at Galwan Valley, saluting their national flag, with a caption, China's national flag rises over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022', "the flag was special since it once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing".

After a violent face-off in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh, between the two armies, the Galwan Valley is now a demilitarized zone, and both the armies are mutually disengaged from the disputed site and did withdraw two km away from river bend, where clash took place.

After that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met their Chinese counterparts. Many military commander-level meetings did happen between India and China on disengagement in the Galwan Valley.