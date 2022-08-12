'Tiranga' yatra in UP attacked after minor accident

Bijnor: A Tiranga yatra being taken out by a government primary school on a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was allegedly disrupted by villagers after it struck a pole near a house which led to an altercation between local residents and teachers.

The incident occurred in Sultanpur Theda village on Thursday evening and the local people allegedly attacked the teachers and the school headmaster, who was leading the yatra. They have sustained injuries.

Later, police intervened to bring the situation under control and complaints have been filed by the school authorities as well as local people.

Headmaster of the school, Raghvendra Singh, said: "There were over a hundred children taking part in the yatra. When the yatra was on its way back to school after taking a round of the village, our tractor-trolley collided with a pillar of a house. The owner objected and got angry. He called his family members and neighbours. Over a dozen villagers gathered and attacked us with sticks, and even hurled stones at us. We have filed a complaint against the accused."

The villagers, however, have denied all the allegations.

Gajraula circle officer, Arun Kumar, said: "The dispute arose after a tractor-trolley hit a pillar of a house causing some damage. No one dishonoured the national flag. Both the groups have handed their complaints to the police. The matter is being investigated."