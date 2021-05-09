TKF a step ahead to serve Covid patients

A group of Intellectuals founded 'Today's Kalam Foundation (TKF)' in 2016. TKF's primary agenda is to provide basic academics and soft skills viable to every child.

Towards this, they have been focusing on conducting various educational and health programs among the slum areas to empower children with knowledge and skills for their future career.

So far, they have worked closely with over a thousand children. As of now 15 Kalam Centers (Slum tuition centers) have been set up for benefitting 450 children on daily basis.

Arshad Shaik, President of Today's Kalam Foundation said that during Covid-19 in April 2020, Today's Kalam Foundation has taken an initiative and step forward to support the low-income families during lockdown. We have raised funds and with the help of our donors, we were successful in distributing ration kits to the needy and daily wage earners. More than 1500 families got benefited, he added.

He said, again the same crisis hit India as a form of Covid 2nd Wave. We have again taken an initiative to support Covid positive people. With the help of a group of Intellectuals ("software professionals, doctors, entrepreneurs) we have started helpline number on our website to support Covid positive people by providing oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and blood plasma. A group of Intellectuals which consist 40 members, have been helping us with resources in fulfilling the requests.

"From last 8 days we have been receiving requests and till now we got 300+ calls and we were successful in fulfilling 200+ requests. As there is an increase in requests, we have hired 5 interns to work full time on received request to fulfill it," says Arshad.

He added, "Other than the helpline, we have been getting requests from Poor families who are Covid Positive to support for food and medicines. So, we have designed a home isolation kit in order to support them. Till date, we have supported 100 + families and our target is to reach 2000+ families."