TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Protests Alleged Mistreatment Of Party Members At Rajghat Demonstration
- Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader, expresses concern over alleged mistreatment of party members during a protest at Rajghat in Delhi.
- The demonstration demanded the release of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds for West Bengal.
Banerjee emphasized that their protest was in the spirit of satyagraha, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's principles. He pointed out that the TMC lawmakers were standing up for West Bengal's rightful dues, calling on those in power to acknowledge that the era of their rule was numbered.
In the videos shared by the TMC MP, instances of police pushing party members and a physical altercation between a woman protester and the police at Rajghat were captured. However, the Delhi Police had stated that TMC leaders were urged not to occupy the Samadhi Sthal, given the significance of the day and the large number of visitors. According to the police, the TMC leaders did not heed repeated requests, which disrupted public access to the area.
Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent figure leading the TMC's protests against the central government, accused the police of using batons against female protesters and instigating violence. He contended that the actions of the police reflected fear on the part of the BJP. Banerjee added that if the people believed that the elected representatives were withholding funds and a change of government was necessary, it could happen.
The TMC had organized a 'mega protest' in the national capital to highlight the suspension of MGNREGA funds by the central government to the state of West Bengal. Banerjee criticized Union Minister Anurag Thakur for claiming to have allocated funds while questioning the amount taken from West Bengal over the years.
Banerjee's decision to stage this protest was influenced by the adverse impact of the central government's fund withholding on West Bengal's residents. However, the Bengal BJP accused the TMC of financial mismanagement, alleging the creation of fraudulent job cards. The opposition leader in the Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, labeled it the "biggest scam after independence." In contrast, the Union Minister for Rural Development, Giriraj Singh, rejected the TMC's claims, asserting that the central government had not halted any funds and accused the West Bengal government of exploiting the poor through MGNREGA.