TMC will be swept away by Sandeshkhali storm: PM

Barasat (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will echo throughout West Bengal, where 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) would play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located, Modi said whatever happened with women in the area “is a matter of shame”. He also met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, shortly after the rally in Barasat.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts. He accused the TMC government of prioritising appeasement politics over ensuring the safety of women in the state. “TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are incensed. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said.

The PM highlighted the historical significance of West Bengal as a beacon of women’s empowerment, lamenting that under the TMC rule, the state has witnessed “grave atrocities” against women. “The land of Bengal has been a source of inspiration for women’s power. But on this very land, women have been subjected to atrocities under the TMC rule. Whatever has happened in Sandeshkhali will lower anybody’s head in shame. But, the TMC government here does not care about the sorrows of women,” he said. Alleging that the TMC was shielding criminals, Modi said that despite legal intervention, the state authorities resisted the arrest of those responsible for the Sandeshkhali incidents. “The TMC used all its power to protect the criminals. However, the state government suffered a setback, first from the high court and then from the Supreme Court,” he said.



Hitting out at the TMC for acting at the behest of touts and playing appeasement politics, Modi said, “The TMC government, working under the pressure of touts, can never provide security to sisters and daughters. On the other hand, there is the BJP-led central government, which has made provisions for even death penalty in case of serious crimes like rape.”