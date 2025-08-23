TN BJP slams Vijay's 'cinematic politics', urges him to embrace Thirukkural and Ambedkar's vision

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, on Saturday, launched a sharp critique of actor-turned-politician Vijay, questioning his recent public statements and political style while urging him to evolve into a "true statesman" rooted in the principles of Thirukkural, Ambedkar, and Deendayal Upadhyaya's Ekatma Manav Darshan (integral humanism).

Referring to Vijay's recent selfie captioned "I am not alone, I am the ocean," BJP leader Prasad said the actor's "arrogant" comparison to an ocean was misplaced.

"The water of the ocean is not suitable for drinking. Only if Vijay studies Thirukkural, Ambedkar's life, the Constitution, and Integral Humanism can his politics become purified, like potable water," he added.

BJP leader Prasad accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader of treating politics like cinema, delivering "missionary-scripted heroic dialogues" instead of genuine political discourse during his recent Madurai conference.

"It was like watching a political film rather than hearing a people-centric speech," he remarked.

The BJP leader said that while the party initially welcomed Vijay into politics with patience -- even when he criticised Central schemes such as NEET -- it has now become clear that his politics mimics Naam Tamilar Party Chief Seeman, with "no clear ideology or principles, only vote-bank calculations".

BJP leader Prasad said that Vijay must explain his silence on corruption, price rise, law and order deterioration, and the "anti-people policies" of the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

"Instead of staging grand conferences to project himself as Chief Minister, he must expose DMK's failures and stand with the people," he added.

Condemning Vijay's reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Mr. P.M." and to Stalin as "Uncle", BJP leader Prasad said such "disrespectful" language would not be tolerated by the people of Tamil Nadu.

He also accused Vijay of having previously amassed wealth through his fan base while staying silent on public issues and of aligning with businessmen and "lottery scamsters" before entering politics.

"His parents wanted him to be a good actor, and he achieved that. But to be a real politician for the people, he must abandon deceptive calculations, stop serving divisive agendas, and dedicate himself sincerely to the development of Tamil Nadu," BJP leader Prasad said.

The BJP Spokesperson concluded by urging the TVK Chief to guide his cadres "on the path of righteousness" and fight the DMK government with integrity.

"If he works honestly, he can emerge as not just a Tamil Nadu leader but also a respected national figure in the future," he said.



