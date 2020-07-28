TN govt to issue masks along with ration supplies

The Minister for Food, R Kamaraj has announced that face masks will be distributed with essential supplies for the public from August 5.

Prior to initialising this scheme, as per instructions of the Chief Minister, the officials will distribute tokens to the ration card users between August 1-4 by visiting their homes, he informed.

Tamil Nadu is the leading state in southern India as far as coronavirus cases go with 6972 new cases of infections reported on Tuesday evening.