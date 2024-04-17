TN MLA and former AIADMK minister Jayaraman admitted to hospital

Chennai: AIADMK leader and former minister in late J. Jayalalithaa's government, Pollachi V. Jayaraman (71), was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday after he collapsed.

The doctors treating Jayaraman, the sitting MLA from Pollachi Assembly constituency, told IANS that his condition is stable at present though he will be under observation at the hospital for a few more days.

According to AIADMK leaders, Jayaraman was actively campaigning in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency for the past few days. He is a close associate of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami and was at the forefront of the move to expel former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the party.